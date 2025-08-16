Libra Horoscope Today for August 16, 2025: Smart investments will be on the horizon

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, happiness is your companion today Have a strong attitude at the job that resolves most issues. Your sincerity in the relationship will bring positive results. Your health is also positive today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Settle the love-related issues and also prove the potential by taking up new official tasks. Prosperity permits smart investments today. Your health is also positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Do not get into arguments today, but your lover will pick up things that may make you lose your temper. You both should also engage in more romantic activities today. Plan a vacation to a hill station. Ensure you also provide the personal space to the lover, and the day is also good to propose to the crush. Married females must stay away from their ex-lovers, as their marital life will be in danger today. The second part of the day is good for a romantic dinner and also to introduce the partner to the family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You may reach the office to take up new roles that will also keep the schedule highly packed. Your negotiation skills at work while handling marketing or sales profiles. Business developers need to come up with innovative ideas to impress the clients. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers will also be required to be careful about the final amounts. Students will clear competitive examinations. Traders can consider expanding the business to new areas, but there can also be issues with the authorities.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be at your side, and this will help you settle all monetary issues. You may buy electronic appliances, and you may also consider financially helping a friend. Some females will be happy buying a car or electronic appliances. Today, you may consider investing in stocks, trade, and speculative businesses, but businessmen should be careful while investing in new territories.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are in good health. No major medical issue will hurt you. However, some females may have skin allergies, while digestive problems will impact the routine life of children. It is also good to cut down on oil and fat in the food. Instead, consume more veggies and fruits. You may also have a slight fever. Seniors should be careful while lifting heavy objects.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)