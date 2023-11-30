Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 30, 2023 predicts job opportunities abroad

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude speaks!

Resolve all troubles in the relationship with a mature attitude. Your performance at the office will be outstanding. Both finance and health are also good today.

Today, the relationship will be blissful with more energy and happiness. Handle every challenge at work to perform brilliantly. You are prosperous enough to fulfill long pending dreams. You’ll be successful in handling every assignment at the office. Health is also at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in the relationship and this will also result in the lover showering affection on you. You may lose your temper today while arguing with your lover. Have a curb over the motions. Do not let your parents interfere in the love life, especially after marriage which can lead to disastrous situations. Talk openly today and also troubleshoot issues involving a third person. Married female natives can even consider taking the family way

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Graphic designers, architects, animators, IT professionals, and automobile experts will visit the client’s place. Bankers, financial managers, and accountants will need to be careful about the calculations in the second part of the day. Some chefs and media persons will switch the job while healthcare professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Businessmen will see funds from even abroad to augment the trade.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

A healthy financial life is the highlight of the day. You will witness money flowing in from different sources including an additional business and it would be easier to accomplish your long-pending dreams. You may purchase a home today or a vehicle of your choice. Female entrepreneurs will see good returns while you may also consider investments in the stock market and speculative business. This is also a good day to divide the wealth among the children.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy by having a balanced diet and a perfect lifestyle. Libras must wake up early to exercise. Include more nuts, fruits, and vegetables into the diet and also skip oily food. Drink plenty of water and also ensure you avoid alcohol for a day. Some females may develop gynecological issues in the second half of the day. Senior Libras must be careful while boarding a bus or train.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

