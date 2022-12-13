Libra Horoscope Today, December 13, 2022: A lot of laughter and smiles

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

The romantic front might be looking up for Libra. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your partner may put your feelings above all else, which can only be good for your relationship. If your financial situation improves, you might be able to buy a luxury vehicle or a pricey piece of technology. Your loved ones may stand by you through the highs and lows of life because they care about you and support the decisions you make. However, you should give some thought to your health. If you can, try to steer clear of anything that could bring you down. Your mood swings could cause instability in the workplace. Your career could be in jeopardy if you find yourself unable to focus on work. Some people may find success after travelling internationally. Potential for financial gain exists in the real estate market for Libra natives. On the other hand, students might not be committed enough and will have to work harder.

Libra Finance Today

Libras have a good chance of investing in fixed assets today, as money comes in from various unexpected sources. You can safely put your money into speculative investments at the moment. Being more frugal could help you save more money.

Libra Family Today

Putting your creative skills to good use could bring you a great deal of satisfaction. Spending time with loved ones is likely to be a priority for you. Young members of the family may make significant academic progress, keeping loved ones in a good mood.

Libra Career Today

Fatigue and procrastination could cause you to fall behind in the review process. As a result, you may not be considered for future leadership roles unless you make some changes. If you want to get ahead in your career, it helps to put your best foot forward.

Libra Health Today

Libras may feel healthier and happier as a result of their healthy lifestyle. But old emotional wounds could be causing you concern. Spirituality may help you heal them. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle while experiencing increased joy is likely.

Libra Love Life Today

Love and peace could be Libra's guiding principles. Those looking for a partner who takes precedence in their life over everything else have a good chance of connecting with someone who shares their values. Freer communication between newlyweds could strengthen their bond.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

