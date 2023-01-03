Libra Horoscope Today, January 3, 2023: Put in the extra hours

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You might wake up with some discomfort but as you follow the morning routine, things will start to feel a lot better. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your horoscope today is more inclined towards your career and finance. Put extra efforts towards your work, It will help you manifest the greatest possible outcomes. Investments could pay off well. Relationship with your spouse doesn’t seem to be pleasing enough. Refrain yourself from getting into any argument. Try to absorb what your mate has to tell, impulsive reactions should be controlled. Single Libra natives shouldn’t take any step forward towards the ones they fancy. In case you have plans for traveling out of the station already, be cautious as you go. It may turn out to be a stress buster. Family’s back holds you strong through the hard time. Stay connected with them.

Libra Finance Today

Have faith in yourself while investing in stocks, real estate or anywhere else. There is a strong possibility of gaining through past investments. Follow your instincts while spending your money.

Libra Family Today

Refreshment always doesn’t have to come from friends or fun activities. Giggles over the dinner table with family turns out to be the most underrated ways to clear your mind and relax.

Libra Career Today

Shift all your focus on your work and snatch all the best of results. Libra natives looking for a change can definitely attempt interviews, you shall succeed. Students tend to perform well at school.

Libra Health Today

Day starts with a dizzy, uncomfortable morning but could get much better by time. Keep your health in check all day. Eat healthy and try to avoid stressing over tiny things. Health is your biggest asset, take care of it.

Libra Love Life Today

Your loved one isn’t here to bear your tantrums today. Avoid any type of arguments with your partner. Instead, try to support them through their day. Single Libra natives seem not to have much luck on this day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

