Panchang February 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 25 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha upto 12:57 PM after which Dashami will start.
Published on Feb 25, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha upto 12:57 PM after which Dashami will start. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 12:07 PM, after which Mula will start. Vajra Yoga will be in effect upto 12:00 PM after which Siddhi will start . Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 12:57 PM, after which Vanija upto 11:49 PM,  Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.

Sunrise: 06:51

 Sunset: 18:18 

Tithi: Krishna Navami (upto 12:57 PM), Dashami 

Nakshatra: Jyeshtha (upto 12:07 PM), Mula 

Yoga Vajra (upto 12:00 PM), Siddhi

Karana Garaja (upto 12:57 PM), Vanija (upto 11:49 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:08 AM to 12:34 PM

Moon sign Scorpio (upto 12:07 PM), Sagittarius

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 12:07 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius, After 12:07 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 12:07 PM: Aries, After 12:07 PM: Taurus

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar + 1 more
Friday, February 25, 2022
Sign out