Panchang February 25: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 25 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha upto 12:57 PM after which Dashami will start. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 12:07 PM, after which Mula will start. Vajra Yoga will be in effect upto 12:00 PM after which Siddhi will start . Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 12:57 PM, after which Vanija upto 11:49 PM, Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 06:51
Sunset: 18:18
Tithi: Krishna Navami (upto 12:57 PM), Dashami
Nakshatra: Jyeshtha (upto 12:07 PM), Mula
Yoga Vajra (upto 12:00 PM), Siddhi
Karana Garaja (upto 12:57 PM), Vanija (upto 11:49 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:08 AM to 12:34 PM
Moon sign Scorpio (upto 12:07 PM), Sagittarius
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Upto 12:07 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius, After 12:07 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 12:07 PM: Aries, After 12:07 PM: Taurus
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
