Panchang March 01: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for March 01 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:05 PM and Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect.
Published on Mar 01, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:05 PM  and Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect. Parigha Yoga will be in effect upto 11:18 AM after which Shiva will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 02:06 PM, after which Shakuni will be in effect upto and Moon will transit over Capricorn upto 04:32 PM and then Aquarius .

Sunrise: 06:46 

Sunset: 18:21 

Tithi: Krishna Chaturdashi 

Nakshatra: Dhanishtha 

Yoga Parigha (upto 11:18 AM), Shiva

Karana Vishti (upto 02:06 PM), Shakuni

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:16 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:27 PM to 04:54 PM

Moon sign Capricorn (upto 04:32 PM), Aquarius

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 04:32 PM : Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces; After 04:32 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 04:32 PM : Gemini; After 04:32 PM: Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

