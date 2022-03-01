Panchang March 01: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:05 PM and Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect. Parigha Yoga will be in effect upto 11:18 AM after which Shiva will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 02:06 PM, after which Shakuni will be in effect upto and Moon will transit over Capricorn upto 04:32 PM and then Aquarius .

Sunrise: 06:46

Sunset: 18:21

Tithi: Krishna Chaturdashi

Nakshatra: Dhanishtha

Yoga Parigha (upto 11:18 AM), Shiva

Karana Vishti (upto 02:06 PM), Shakuni

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:16 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:27 PM to 04:54 PM

Moon sign Capricorn (upto 04:32 PM), Aquarius

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 04:32 PM : Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces; After 04:32 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 04:32 PM : Gemini; After 04:32 PM: Cancer

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

