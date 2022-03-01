Panchang March 01: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:05 PM and Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect. Parigha Yoga will be in effect upto 11:18 AM after which Shiva will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 02:06 PM, after which Shakuni will be in effect upto and Moon will transit over Capricorn upto 04:32 PM and then Aquarius .
Sunrise: 06:46
Sunset: 18:21
Tithi: Krishna Chaturdashi
Nakshatra: Dhanishtha
Yoga Parigha (upto 11:18 AM), Shiva
Karana Vishti (upto 02:06 PM), Shakuni
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:16 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:27 PM to 04:54 PM
Moon sign Capricorn (upto 04:32 PM), Aquarius
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Upto 04:32 PM : Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces; After 04:32 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 04:32 PM : Gemini; After 04:32 PM: Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477