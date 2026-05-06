People often use astrology as an excuse in tough times: An expert explains why you shouldn’t blame your stars

Astrology is often seen as a way to understand the ebbs and flows of life. It studies the movement of planets and how their positions may influence different phases of our lives. But while many people turn to astrology for answers, it is often misunderstood, especially during difficult times.

A vedic astrologer explains why you shouldn’t blame your stars.

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According to Acharya Anita, a new-age spiritual mentor and Vedic Astrologer, this article will explain how astrology is meant to guide, not control.

Also Read “These are not just astrology events, but a key to transform your life”, says a Vedic astrologer

Astrology is a guide, not a fixed answer

Astrology is a symbolic and spiritual system. It does not offer exact or guaranteed solutions. Instead, it provides insight into the kind of energy surrounding you during a certain phase of life.

“Planetary movements, along with dasha and mahadasha, indicate whether a phase requires patience or action,” explains Acharya Anita. But these are only signals; your efforts decide the outcome.”

Why blame your stars for holding you back?

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{{^usCountry}} In tough times, many people say, “My time is bad.” While this may feel like an easy explanation, it often prevents deeper reflection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In tough times, many people say, “My time is bad.” While this may feel like an easy explanation, it often prevents deeper reflection. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Acharya Anita points out that blaming the stars can become a way to shift responsibility. “It is human nature to look for external reasons when things don’t go as planned. But not many pause to evaluate their own actions or mindset,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acharya Anita points out that blaming the stars can become a way to shift responsibility. “It is human nature to look for external reasons when things don’t go as planned. But not many pause to evaluate their own actions or mindset,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This habit can lead to negative thinking and stagnation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This habit can lead to negative thinking and stagnation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read Western Astrology says a planetary transit is going to bring major transformation for 7 Years. An expert explains how The right way to use astrology {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Western Astrology says a planetary transit is going to bring major transformation for 7 Years. An expert explains how The right way to use astrology {{/usCountry}}

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Astrology works best when used as a tool for awareness. During favourable phases, it can encourage you to take bold steps and move ahead with confidence. During slower or challenging periods, it reminds you to stay patient, disciplined, and mentally strong.

“In both situations, your actions matter the most,” says Acharya Anita. Astrology helps you understand timing, but it is your effort that shapes the result.

Effort shapes your destiny

While astrology can highlight opportunities and challenges, it does not replace action.

Acharya Anita explains that aligning your efforts with the right phase can lead to better outcomes, whether in career, finances, health, or personal life.

When you understand your phase and act with clarity, the results can go beyond your expectations.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on interpretations of astrologers' inputs. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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