Western Astrology says a planetary transit is going to bring major transformation for 7 Years. An expert explains how

It’s not every day that astrologers talk about cosmic shifts and astrology events to shape nearly a decade. But according to astrologer Galit Raiman, a major planetary movement in 2026 could do exactly that, which may influence how people think, communicate, and experience the world. Uranus in Gemini is going to bring major transformation for 7 Years (Pixabay)

Raiman explains what could be the possibility when Uranus moves into Gemini on April 25, 2026, and stays until 2033.

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What changes can you expect with Uranus in Gemini in 2026? In astrology, Uranus is often associated with disruption, innovation, and sudden change. Gemini, on the other hand, governs communication, learning, and ideas.

When Uranus enters Gemini, expect the unexpected, especially in the way we think, speak, and share knowledge. This combination creates a fast-moving, mentally charged energy that can reshape everyday life in subtle but powerful ways.

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