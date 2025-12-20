Pisces Horoscope Today for December 20, 2025: Follow the cosmic guidance to overcome your financial hiccups

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a watch on your steps today A happy love life is backed by a productive professional one. The financial life demands more discipline today. You should also be careful about your health. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle relationship issues on a positive note. There will be opportunities at the office to prove the mettle. Minor financial issues may come up. Health also demands care.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Give communication priority. This will bring in positive outcomes in the relationship. You may come across someone special today, and there will be an urge to propose. Do not wait, as the love stars are strong today, and hence, your love will be accepted. You may introduce the partner to the seniors at the home, and the family will support the relationship. Married females have higher chances of getting conceived, and you can think about expanding the family.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Put in efforts to employ the best ways to handle situations and achieve optimum results. You need to be innovative in projects and out-of-the-box ideas, and concepts will help you stand out in team projects and assignments. Sales and marketing persons will have a tough time meeting the target. IT, healthcare, hospitality, aviation, banking, sales, and engineering professionals will see opportunities abroad. Keep egos in the back seat while you are at team sessions. Entrepreneurs will sign new partnerships today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

No serious financial issues will exist today. However, it is good to have a balance between income and expenditure. You may buy gold or a diamond, but ensure you do not invest in speculative business, which can be risky. Some entrepreneurs will see long-pending dues from clients coming to the company accounts. Financial disputes may happen with partners or relatives, or friends.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor infections, and seniors will also develop respiratory issues, which will need medical attention today. You need to avoid lifting heavy objects. There can be issues associated with the eyes or ears. Viral fever may also come up. You may also develop oral health issues, while children may complain about pain in the knees. If you are on vacation, it is good to avoid adventurous activities.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

