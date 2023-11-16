Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2023 predicts no major ailments

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 16, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for Nov 16, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Confirm you spend more time together with your lover.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you lead a good life

The daily horoscope predicts an intact love life, professional success, good health, and stable financial status for the day. Ensure you have a great day.

Confirm you spend more time together with your lover. Professionally and financially you are good. No major ailment will also trouble you.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be cool today. The love life will show many positive signs and you will be happy to spend more time together. Some Pisces natives will find this a good time to settle old disputes. Expect an ex-lover to come across you and this can also lead to resolving the old issues in the love life. Propose when you feel that the person is a perfect choice. As female natives may get pregnant, you need to be careful if you are not interested in expanding the family.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will see many positive things today. New responsibilities will make you stronger. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Some of you may even get a government job. Businessmen will resolve pending business issues. New investments will bring in more profit. Those who are into manufacturing, sales, and customer service will see good returns. Students will see success in getting admission into foreign universities.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good and this will help you make smart investment decisions. You can confidently consider the stock market today. Speculative business is also a good option to try luck. Pay attention to the work and welcome the prosperity that knocks at your door. Some Pisces natives will be fortunate to resolve financial conflicts with a relative or a friend.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Stay away from negativity and ensure you start the day with mild exercise. Yoga and meditation are also good options to stay mentally healthy today. Be careful if you have chest pain today. Seniors may have respiratory issues that will need medical attention. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

