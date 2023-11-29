close_game
News / Astrology / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2023 predicts love affairs

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 29, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for Nov 29, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. No major health issue will trouble you.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, pisces natives never give up principles

Catch up with the best romantic moments today. Professional responsibilities make you stronger. Both finance and health will be good throughout the day.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2023: Catch up with the best romantic moments today.

Despite minor frictions, you will see some bright moments of love today. Spend more time together and settle old disputes today. There is more scope to perform at the office. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Your genuine attempts to keep the partner happy will work out today. Avoid harsh words in the love life today and spend more time together. Some new love relationships would need more time to know each other. Patience and a positive attitude will help you make the love relationship work out today. Married female Pisces natives may get conceived. Some love affairs will see the interference of a third person that will bring in trouble.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the office. Today, you will have a packed schedule and will have to spend overtime. Prove your communication skills at the negotiation table with foreign clients. Those who are into law, healthcare, IT, hospitality, sales, academics, and transport will see new options to grow. Businessmen may face hurdles in launching new ventures today while some entrepreneurs will have financial issues, especially in receiving funds from abroad.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Make smart financial decisions today. Some Pisces natives will find opportunities to invest in real estate. You may also try the luck in the stock market, trading, and speculative business. The second part of the day is good to buy jewelry and a vehicle. There will be financial support from a sibling today while you will also get a loan approved. Today, you may also get financial help from your spouse’s parents.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, it is wise to be careful while taking part in adventure sports including hiking, mountain biking, and underwater activities. Pregnant females must be cautious while riding a scooter. While you need to drink plenty of water, the menu should also be healthy and free from fat.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

