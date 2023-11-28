Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 28, 2023 predicts a new organisation

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You know to handle challenges

Stay calm & mature in your love life. Despite the challenges, you will be productive at the workplace. Financially you are not good today and control expenses.

Have control over your emotions and this will help you keep the troubles under wrap. Be careful at the office and focus on the tasks assigned. Financially you are not productive today while your health is good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Show sincerity in the love life and your affection will make the bonding stronger. You both must share emotions and should also give up egos. Some females will come out of toxic relationships today. Be sensual and sensitive today to maintain the love life intact. Married females can seriously consider expanding their families today. The females who have issues at the home of their spouse must discuss it with the husband about it today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of your job today. Despite the challenges, you will succeed in accomplishing all assigned tasks. Do not make hasty decisions and stay away from internal politics that may hamper your performance. Today is also good to join a new organization. The Sagittarius natives who aspire to quit a job can submit the letter this morning and update the resume at a job portal to get interview calls by evening.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

The first half of the day may not be productive in terms of money. And this will make you cut down on the expenditure. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Some Sagittarius natives will receive financial assistance from a relative or sibling to settle the dues. Your spouse may also be financially helpful. Today is not good to invest in the share market or to buy a new house.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health today. No major medical issue will disturb the day. However, minor issues such as viral fever, throat pain, or digestion-related problems may be there. It is good to start the day with exercise. Walk for some time or practice yoga to stay energetic throughout the day. Skip smoking today and also have plenty of water.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

