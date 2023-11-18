Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 18, 2023 advises be cautious with health

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your life is a stream of happiness

Resolve all love issues today. Have a busy professional life but ensure productivity today. Both finance and health will be fine but have control over both.

You will see productivity in both your love life and at job. Despite both money and health being good you are expected to handle both with care.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be a caring lover and this will bring happiness in the love life. Some Sagittarius natives will see surprises in the relationship today. Your troubles and love life will be back on track and this will bring in happiness. Sit together today to discuss the issues in the affair and resolve them to be happy. Some single females will receive proposals in the second half of the day. Surprisingly, a person whom you have known for a long time will also express an interest in you.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You will be productive today but the results may not be positive in the first half of the day. There is a need to put in extra effort to meet the expectations of the seniors and management. If you are in the sales or marketing section, you’ll be able to bring in better sales. Do not under any circumstances set pretenses as that may derail your plans to work with these clients and even set a bad name for the business. Your communication skills will work at the negotiation table with clients today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth-related issues with care. Avoid large-scale investments including stock and speculative business. However, mutual funds are a good option to invest. A sibling may require financial help and you need to provide it. Entrepreneurs can think expanding their businesses as promoters will bring in funds. Some Sagittarius natives will also require spending on medical reasons today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you keep control over your health today. Some Sagittarius natives will develop heart-related issues and will need medical attention. Those who drive should be careful as the horoscope also predicts a minor accident today. Viral fever, oral health, vision issues, and sore throat are other common health issues that may happen today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

