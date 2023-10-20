Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 20, 2023 advises to spend wisely

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you live by your own decisions

Be expressive in love and troubleshoot all existing issues. Handle professional chances to make the day brighter. Both health and wealth are good today.

Be content in the love relationship. Skip unnecessary topics throughout the day. Professionally, you will be good today. Both health and finance will be good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Approach your lover with passion and this will douse the fire and help you be happy in the relationship. Some Sagittarius natives will be happy to meet an old lover which will be a turning point in their life. Your relationship will see minor friction due to the interference of a third person and this need to be avoided at any cost. Avoid confusions in the relationship to keep going and communication is a key factor.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Display sincerity and discipline at the workplace and this will help in gaining new roles. The commitment will help you present suggestions and ideas in an innovative way. Your ability to work in a team as well as a lone warrior will benefit you today. Team leaders and managers need to be more expressive at team meetings. Today is good to switch the job and those who have interviews lined up can be confident about the success.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Utilize the wealth smartly. As prosperity is at your side, new relationships will also commence but they will not be healthy. Trust your instincts and handle wealth diligently. There is no scarcity of funds and entrepreneurs will be in a good position to expand the business to new territories. Some Sagittarius will need to spend money on financial issues.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you today. However, it is good to avoid driving at night, especially when you are drunk. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports. Sleep-related issues will be common among seniors. Stay healthy by having a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

