Sagittarius Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 8,'22 states, short trip

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) A proactive approach is likely to help Sagittarius execute work smoothly. The favourable position of their lucky star may bring success to Sagittarian’s efforts. Utilise this time to your advantage. Tackle even the most difficult or unpleasant task you may have been putting off. You are likely to get success in your endeavours. Your family life will be erratic due to underlying stress. You need to be more communicative and also open to listening. Sagittarius students preparing for competitive examinations can expect a favourable result. A short journey is also likely for some of you. It may bring a new experience and thrill to your life. The evening can be spent in the company of good friends. You will truly unwind and just forget about the hectic day you may have had. Seek a second opinion from an expert if you are investing in a commercial property. Any laxity may harm your money.

Sagittarius Finance Today If you are thinking of getting a new vehicle or house, then you will need to invest only after seeking proper advice. At the end of the day, there could be some expenditure on household items for Sagittarians. Avoid over-expenditure at all costs.

Sagittarius Family Today Take care of your family members' health, especially a family elder. There could be some disagreement with your family due to your inability to prioritize important tasks. You are advised to keep a check on your speech and try not to show a rigid attitude at home.

Sagittarius Career Today You will be able to accomplish your work at the workplace. Some Sagittarius natives may get more clarity from seniors about the next step. You might also get more responsibility or a new job.

Sagittarius Health Today It will be a great day for your health. A new fitness routine may bring a boost of vitality and vigour to you. Much on some fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, and practice preventive care to feel healthy and happy.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Your partner is likely to be supportive and would also give you the space to be after a stressful day. If you are a single Sagittarian, be open to meeting people for marriage through family members. The relationship is likely to be happy and harmonious.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

