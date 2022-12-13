Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 13, 2022: Career prospects look promising

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians, your career prospects may be promising. Daily Astrological Prediction says, the company's success could be due partly to your ideas, which could lead to your own personal rise to fame and fortune. The key to maintaining health and happiness may lie in finding the right balance between essential aspects of life. Romantic life may bring much cheer. Your long-lost love might find you again. You might have a good time together, and sparks might fly. However, you might be experiencing some upheaval on the domestic front. The situation could get even worse if you act aggressively. The peace at home can be restored gradually. Taking a trip with your pals could spark fond memories from the past. On the other hand, working through the legal system and resolving a property dispute could take some time. Sagittarius students may need to pull themselves together if they want to do well on their exams.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Gains on the financial front are in sight for Sagittarians who are open to trying something new. But before you invest money into such schemes, you should research. If your financial situation does improve, it may take some time.

Sagittarius Family Today

You and your loved ones may have to deal with some difficulties today, Sagittarians. Your domestic tranquillity could be threatened if circumstances spiral out of control. Adjust to the new circumstances or act as a peacemaker to help restore harmony.

Sagittarius Career Today

A potentially lucrative job offer is in the works for some. If you're lucky, it may let you try out some new skills and give you a chance to feel fulfilled on an individual level. You might also pick up some useful new skills, which is always a plus in the workplace.

Sagittarius Health Today

Expect to feel energized and capable today, Sagittarians. Perhaps you'll enjoy the fruits of optimal health. In addition to the company of your friends, you may find that the delicious food and exotic drinks on offer contribute to your overall sense of well-being.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

If you're looking for love, you and your partner are likely to share deep feelings for one another. Your connection could benefit from this. Special moments shared by newlyweds can help restore peace and love in their relationships.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

