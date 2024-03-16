Saturn’s rise from combustion on March 18, time to start afresh for these sun signs

On March 18, 2024, Saturn will come out of its combustion after a gap of close to 40 days. Since February 11th, 2024, Saturn became combust as it came in close proximity to Sun in the sign of Aquarius. In Vedic astrology, combustion is a phenomenon that occurs when a planet approaches the Sun too closely, losing its fundamental attributes in the process. Saturn's transition out of the combust phase symbolises a period of potential change and transformation for all of us. This suggests a time of intellectual exploration, unconventional thinking, and global unification. Let us explore how this rise of Saturn will impact each zodiac sign. Saturn emerges from combustion after 40 days on March 18, here's how you can make the most of it

Aries: Saturn’s rise from combustion prompts a revival in commitment and dedication. You will undergo a change of heart regarding your workplace, giving up on old goals that are no longer needed. This celestial transition will make you down-to-earth and practical, inspiring you to think carefully about what makes you happy. You will be rewarded with newfound clarity and the ability to build a solid foundation for your career.

Taurus: Your beliefs and values will undergo a metamorphosis. You will be led on the path of self-reflection, where you may have to rethink your ideas and discard those self-limiting beliefs that have outlived your purpose in your growth. This transit is an invitation to expand the scope of your academic interests or read books with a spiritual meaning. Nevertheless, the two essential elements to remember are restraint and patience.

Gemini: You will likely undergo drastic transformations in your private life, such as love, money, or deep convictions. This time is perhaps the best one to change the old ways and start a new journey of the inner self with a higher emotional and spiritual rejuvenation. This sets you on a path of exploring new ideologies, embarking on a voyage of knowledge, or even looking to travel to faraway places to open your mind and form a clearer perception of yourself.

Cancer: You may reach the point of re-examining the fundamentals of the most personal relationships and thereby illuminate the habits that are no longer helpful for their growth. This sojourn is the signal of the inescapable examination, which will disclose the unhealthy bonds or imbalances in the existing unions and provide the chance for their resolution. Yet this is not a process of simple dissolution; rather, it acts as a stimulator of re-creation and transformation.

Leo: You are likely to rethink your work-life balance as Saturn's discipline will push you to adopt a more structured lifestyle, which includes regular tasks and obligations. This could be seen in a demand for better management, a pursuit of effectiveness or a re-energized care for self. Remember the importance of not allowing the burden of excessive responsibilities to overpower you and maintain a balanced point of view. This is an excellent time for singles to get into a long-term relationship.

Virgo: This is the time to be more structured and systematic in creative projects, parenting, and romantic relationships. It is a time for reason and objectivity, trying not to make rash decisions but to look at things that matter in the long run. This is the time to slow down, assess your life, and make the required changes. It necessitates perseverance, self-discipline, and responsibility, but it also gives a chance for self-improvement and personal growth.

Libra: This is a period of increasing interest in the family and the traditions of your ancestors. By doing this, you will be compelled to confront any possible internal problems in the family structure and lay down a solid emotional foundation. Such a time might be a source of family difficulties or duties, but this period may also serve as a chance for you to grow personally and establish a stronger home base. Choose stability and commitment.

Scorpio: This is the time to improve your communication skills and get used to the new learning rules. On the other hand, the possibility of miscommunication and misinterpretation may also emerge, but be ready to deal with them. This phase might also be characterised by exploring one's identity and family's role. You might want to take steps in your personal life to create a better foundation by restoring ties with the family.

Sagittarius: This is the time to think, discipline, and restructure your life. Look to reconsider your budget and long-term goals once more. It is a time of economising; therefore, you are likely to learn a more disciplined approach towards handling money. You may encounter some financial blockage, but you can overcome it with your passion and accurate planning. In the long run, this will ensure financial security and stability. Dive deeper into structured learning experiences.

Capricorn: While you may feel a renewed sense of purpose and determination during this season, it is also likely to push you to take matters into your own hands and make positive changes happen in your lives. This may be a time of profound change, where old ways and patterns are let go, and the road to a new start is cleared. In health matters, you should be cautious of your physical well-being during this period. Make the right choices and develop healthy living habits.

Aquarius: It’s time to shed old skin and discover yourself in a quest for inner peace and soul-searching. This will be an occasion to face your deepest fears, let go of what has been burdening you, and go on an adventure of self-discovery. Saturn's power here helps you acquire the qualities of discipline and perseverance, encouraging you to fight your inner demons with courage and determination. Realise that you alone are responsible for your actions.

Pisces: This period will bring closures relating to some key elements of your life. This is a time of questioning and revising your social circle and community involvement. Bring maturity and responsibility in mutual relationships and connect with authentic people around you. Be self-disciplined and work on your dreams with a plan to get you to the goal. Face your greatest fears and develop a new level of healing and spiritual development.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

