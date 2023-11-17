Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts a rough day for bankers

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue spreading happiness around

The accurate daily horoscope states a happy love life. Be careful to deliver the best results at the workplace. Financial success will also be there today.

Handle romantic issues in the personal life diligently. You may receive opportunities to prove your caliber at the workplace. Financially you are good to make smart investments. However, health is an area of concern.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your love life is mostly uninterrupted today. The lover will appreciate your sincerity and commitment. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day as it is good. Male Scorpios need to avoid casual flings that may impact family life. Plan a weekend vacation today to strengthen the relationship. Unexpected surprises will also do wonders today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Bankers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, architects, interior designers, armed persons, and chefs will have a tough schedule. Healthcare professionals will have opportunities to relocate abroad. You may receive the baton for an existing project as the company trusts your caliber. Your negotiation skills in work while handling marketing or sales profiles. Entrepreneurs can launch new business concepts without apprehension. Students who apply for courses abroad can expect a positive response from a foreign university

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You are prosperous today and this will help you invest in a wide range of options. Some Scorpios will find fortune in speculative business. You may start repairing the house today while senior Scorpios can consider dividing the wealth among the children. You are also likely to receive some of the shares of property that might belong to your ancestors.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

While the general health is good, unexpected medical issues may come up, especially for seniors. Respiratory issues and heart-related ailments will cause trouble today. Some females may develop pain in their joints. Be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen. You must also have control over your anger, as anger could affect the balance of your body. Meditating and practicing yoga are easy and effective ways to control emotions including anger, hatred, and concentration issues.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

