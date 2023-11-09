Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, November 9, 2023 predicts career success foreseen

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 09, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Scorpios, continue smiling at tough times

The relationship will be packed with love and fun. Successful office life is backed by prosperity & good health. Check more daily horoscope predictions.

Have a strong romantic life where you both spend more time together. The professional journey will be successful there is prosperity as well. You will see positive things in health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Love is all in the air and you can feel it today. The first half of the day will bring positive feelings a you may come across someone interesting. You may fall in love and will also propose in the second half. Female Scorpios will be the center of attraction while attending an evening function where multiple proposals will come. Some natives who are already in a relationship would see new happenings including the approval from relatives and elders in the family.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Handle all pressure at the job to attain the best output. Your seniors will trust your caliber and will be rewarded with additional tasks. Take every job as an opportunity to prove your potential. Bankers, IT professionals, legal persons, chefs, architects, manufacturers, chemists, and media persons will have a tough schedule today. Be ready to also don many hats to win accolades. For businessmen, be extra vigilant while dealing with money-related affairs. Maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of wealth. A previous investment will bring fortune today. Some Scorpios will sell a property and will also be lucky to settle a financial dispute which will have a positive impact on the coffer. College students may need finance for fees and other admission purposes. Female entrepreneurs will receive government assistance and you are also good to renovate the house.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac illness need to be extremely cautious today. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family this evening. Have a healthy diet free from oil and grease. Add in more veggies and fruits while skipping both aerated drinks and alcohol.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

