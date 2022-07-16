Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 16,'22 states, fruitful result

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) The two most dominant traits that are prevalent in you are that you are focused and determined. When you want something, you try your best to get it. You are brave and not afraid of hard work and challenges in life. You are independent and confident. Your trust and honesty make you a truly loyal sign. When you love someone, you hold that person very close to your heart. You treat your loved ones with amazing generosity and kindness. You do not let people ditch you at any point of time. If someone does that, you pay him/her back with equal intensity. You hate being controlled by others. To dominate and not to be dominated is your behavior. Admission to the institute or university of choice may become a reality for some, especially those aspiring to study abroad.

Scorpio Finance Today You will get to know about new source of income. Money that you thought you had lost will come back to you. You will feel complete financial security. You may purchase a new property for your partner.

Scorpio Family Today It will be a regular family day at home. Kids will be busy with their school and other daily activities. Elders will demand your time and attention. You will be able to manage everything at home comfortably.

Scorpio Career Today A favorable day when your hard work will bear fruitful results. You will achieve what you had desired because of your diligence and committed approach towards work.

Scorpio Health Today You may feel slight pain in legs or thighs. There may be mild health problems. Doing some light exercises will help you relieve the pain. The day will be more or less a peaceful day.

Scorpio Love Life Today You need to be cautious as understanding with your partner could suffer. This may be due to the state of confusion which is going on in your mind. There may be unnecessary arguments so better avoid such situations.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

