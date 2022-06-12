Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions forJune12,'22 states, avoid travelling

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Today you are likely to taste success on both your personal and professional fronts. You are likely to be filled with confidence and self-belief which will enable you to proficiently pace your work. You are likely to get relief from obstacles that you have been facing for a long time. You are also likely to achieve benefits from your maternal family. There are strong possibilities of you receiving a promotion or salary hike. Your confidence will be high and you are likely to make some bold decisions. Your advice may be taken seriously in your family. You need to strengthen your romantic relationship by giving your partner due attention. Students may face some clashes with their mentors and teachers, so they are advised to avoid getting into an argument while interacting with them. You are also advised to hold on to your travel plans, if any, for the day. You may have an inclination to spend money on charitable causes.

Scorpio Finance Today You may come across multiple opportunities to expand your business. You may new clients and outlets to your enterprise. Your financial status will be good and your income will be strong enough to cater to your needs.

Scorpio Family Today You are likely to experience a harmonious relationship with your loved ones. You may enjoy some memorable moments with your friends. Your siblings may receive opportunities that will help them move abroad.

Scorpio Career Today You are likely to receive appreciation and recognition from your seniors. Some of you are also likely to achieve promotion and increment at the workplace. There can be a change in place for you due to a transfer at the workplace which would be positive for career growth.

Scorpio Health Today Refrain from eating junk food during the day as it may cause stomach upsets and digestive system disorders. Minor ailments related to the joints are also a possibility. It is a favourable day for emotional relief. Pursue your hobby or communicate with your loved ones. It may revitalise your mood.

Scorpio Love Life Today This is a favourable time for those who are single as they are likely to come across suitable marriage proposals. Your partner will need attention from you as they might feel neglected emotionally. You need to slow down and spend some quality time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

