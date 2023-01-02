Scorpio Horoscope Today, January 2, 2022: Do not indulge in arguments

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The day brings a lot of opportunities for you. Today is the day when you can tick off some places to travel off the bucket list. This can be a trip to some spiritual place, just to heal your soul or may be an exotic location to freshen up your mood. It can even improve your social life. You can expect a healthy day ahead. Sticking to that exercise routine can be helpful. Your finances too would not disappoint you. Property can do some benefit to you. Your efforts made in professional life would also show some fruits today. However, you may witness some inconveniences in your love life today. Minor inconveniences can always be resolved, given the communication channels are kept open. In your family life, you're blessed with a strong bond.

Scorpio Finance Today

Today is a good day as far as your financial status is concerned. You may find a good stock to invest in. You can also consider property as an option.

Scorpio Family Today

If you have developed any inconveniences in your family life lately, you can expect some solution today. In fact, you can be the one initiating a solution. Today can be a good day for this.

Scorpio Career Today

The stars are perfectly aligned as far as your professional life is concerned. You can be sure that one day all this hard work will pay off. Today you can expect good things from your professional life as well.

Scorpio Health Today

In case you are not able to fix your routine till now, today can be a good day to do that. Always remember a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. Focus on both these aspects of health.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Today may be a challenging day in your love life. Misconceptions may crop up between you and your partner. Do not indulge in arguments of any kind with your partner. Try to reduce the differences with your partner by discussing the problem with them.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

