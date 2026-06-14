Super New Moon 2026 UTC Calendar and Timeline: Exact dates, peak times, meaning and significance

The June 2026 Super New Moon may not light up the night sky, but it is still one of the year's most notable lunar events.

A representative image of a Full Moon.

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Unlike a Supermoon, which appears larger and brighter than usual, a Super New Moon occurs when the Moon reaches its new phase while relatively close to Earth in its orbit. Because the Moon sits between Earth and the Sun during this phase, its illuminated side faces away from our planet, making it virtually invisible to observers.

Also Read June Super New Moon 2026: Tarot predictions for each zodiac sign

What is a Supermoon?

A Supermoon occurs when the Moon reaches its full moon phase or new moon phase, while also being near perigee, the point in its orbit where it is closest to Earth.

The term was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and is not an official astronomical term.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read June Super New Moon 2026: What the stars have in store for zodiac signs Super New Moon 2026 Date and Time (UTC): {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read June Super New Moon 2026: What the stars have in store for zodiac signs Super New Moon 2026 Date and Time (UTC): {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Time and Date, the June Super New Moon is part of the Moon's regular monthly cycle, which includes several moon phases throughout the month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Time and Date, the June Super New Moon is part of the Moon's regular monthly cycle, which includes several moon phases throughout the month. {{/usCountry}}

Dates Moon Phases & Time June 8, 2026 Third Quarter Moon 10:00 UTC June 15, 2026 Super New Moon 02:54 UTC June 21, 2026 First Quarter Moon 21:55 UTC June 29, 2026 Full Moon 23:56 UTC

{{^usCountry}} Why Is the Super New Moon Invisible? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Is the Super New Moon Invisible? {{/usCountry}}

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A common misconception is that all "super" lunar events are easy to spot. In reality, the opposite is true for a Super New Moon.

During a New Moon, the Moon is positioned between Earth and the Sun. The side illuminated by sunlight faces away from Earth, leaving the lunar disk hidden from view. As a result, observers cannot see the Moon in the sky even though it is present.

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What makes it a Super New Moon?

The term "super" refers to the Moon's distance from Earth. A Super New Moon occurs when the New Moon takes place near perigee, the point in the Moon's orbit where it is closest to Earth.

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Although the Moon is slightly closer than average, the difference is not noticeable to the naked eye because the event itself cannot be seen.

What does the Super New Moon in Gemini mean in astrology?

Astrologically, a new moon is often linked with fresh beginnings because it represents the beginning of a new lunar cycle. This year's Gemini New Moon places the spotlight on communication, learning, ideas, travel, and meaningful conversations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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