Another astrological event is arriving on June 15, 2026. And it arrives with extra intensity as it’s a Super New Moon in the Gemini sign. June Super New Moon 2026: Tarot predictions for each zodiac sign

According to astrologer and tarot expert Theresa Reed, this month's lunation is also a super moon, meaning it occurs when the moon is closer to Earth. Combined with the recent Venus-Jupiter conjunction, the cosmic atmosphere may be especially supportive of new beginnings, fresh ideas, and meaningful changes.

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Why is the New Moon in Gemini a rare event in June 2026? "This is not just a new moon, but also a 'super moon,' which means it's close to the Earth," Reed said. "It adds additional intensity to this lunation, so anything begun around this day has the potential to succeed wildly."

Because the new moon takes place in Gemini, the sign associated with communication, travel, learning, and ideas, Reed says this is an ideal time to start conversations, make plans, or adopt a new perspective.

Super New Moon tarot predictions for zodiac signs Aries: The Magician Aries drew The Magician, a card of personal power and manifestation.

"This new moon puts the power in your hands," Reed said. If you've been waiting for the right moment to pursue a goal, this card suggests it's time to take action.

Taurus: The King of Pentacles The King of Pentacles points to rewards for past efforts.

"Some of the seeds you planted long ago are ready to blossom," Reed said.

You may begin to see results from work you've been building for months or even years.

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Gemini: Two of Swords reversed Gemini received the Two of Swords reversed, signalling a decision that can no longer be delayed.

"You were waiting to make a decision, but now you must make your move," Reed said.

Trust your instincts and avoid overthinking every option.

Cancer: The Ace of Cups Cancer drew the Ace of Cups, one of the most positive cards for emotional matters.

"A new love may enter the picture soon," Reed said.

Whether you're single or in a relationship, this card favors emotional openness and heartfelt connections.

Leo: The Empress The Empress brings themes of creativity, abundance, and growth.

"Whether you want a baby or financial abundance, the Empress is an excellent sign that you will receive your wish," Reed said.

This card may also mark the start of a highly creative phase.

Also Read Super Moon 2026: How this powerful new moon could impact your zodiac sign

Virgo: Nine of Cups Virgo's Nine of Cups is often associated with wishes coming true.

"The Universe is on your side! Make a wish!" Reed said.

Good news, celebrations, or personal victories may be on the horizon.

Libra: The Tower Libra received The Tower, a card that signals significant change.

"A situation comes to a dramatic end," Reed said.

While transitions can feel unsettling, this card suggests that clearing away the old creates room for something better.

Scorpio: Death Scorpio drew the Death, a card linked to transformation and renewal.

"Release the past and look toward the future," Reed advised.

You may be entering a new chapter that requires leaving something familiar behind.

Sagittarius: The Seven of Pentacles The Seven of Pentacles reversed highlights delays and hard work.

"Work has been stressful, and it may remain that way for some time," Reed said.

Patience will be important as long-term goals continue to develop.

Capricorn: Ten of Cups reversed Capricorn's Ten of Cups reversed points to tension within family dynamics.

"You might find yourself in the middle of a family feud," Reed said.

A calm and balanced approach can help restore harmony.

Aquarius: King of Wands reversed Aquarius drew the King of Wands reversed, suggesting caution before taking action.

"If you're too impulsive, you could create new problems," Reed said.

Slow and steady progress may serve you better than rushing ahead.

Pisces: The Fool Pisces received The Fool, a card associated with new beginnings and fresh adventures.

"Put your baggage behind you and look ahead," Reed said.

This new moon encourages you to embrace opportunities with optimism and trust.