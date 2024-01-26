 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts onsite opportunities - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts onsite opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 26, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for Jan 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, the love life will be cool but ensure you maintain a good chemistry.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Chase your dreams to achieve them

Today, the love life will be cool but ensure you maintain a good chemistry. The official professional life will see minor troubles. Have good health & wealth.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Stay happy in the love and catch up with a tight professional schedule

Stay happy in the love and catch up with a tight professional schedule. Financially you are good and your health will give you no trouble.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive towards the needs of your partner. There will be happiness in the love life and you will also see positive twists in the love life including the support from your parents. You need to provide more space to the lover and not force your thoughts on the other person. This will help the romance to grow. Single Taurus natives who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

No major career-related decisions should be made. If you have an interview scheduled for the day, attend it with confidence. Those who hold senior positions need to be careful while making crucial decisions today. Avoid financial decisions related to jobs today. Do not lose your temper nor should you indulge in office politics. You may get opportunities to display your skill to think out of the box. You will also see opportunities to relocate abroad for the job but wait for a day or two to make the final decision.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. Though no major income will hit your door today, you will be free from finance-related troubles and your routine life will be unaffected. The second half of the month is suitable to repay all loans. Some Taurus natives will receive financial help from their spouse and this will be more visible in businesses. Some Taurus will also buy vehicles today. You can also plan a tour this weekend.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

The Taurus natives suffering from diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious and must visit a doctor while feeling unwell. You may have viral fever or skin-related issues. Be careful while driving and follow all traffic rules. If you are pregnant, you should be careful when you are going outside. Seniors need to spend more time with people they love.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

