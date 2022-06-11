Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 11,'22 states, highs and lows

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)Today Taurus natives may experience a breath of fresh air in their life. Your ideas will start taking shape and will gather speed. You shall remain action-oriented and will be able to realize your goals. Your financial position may experience some highs and lows. There may be some unexpected expenditure and some unexpected gain too. Watch your expenditure to ensure a smooth run today. Avoid miscommunication regarding finance with an older family member. Adopt a conciliatory approach in your personal life to offset any problem. A friend’s personal life can be of your concern today. On the health front, get checked and take all due precautions. Those who are interested in working abroad may get lucky today. Financially, this may be a good time to invest in property/vehicles. The hard work of Taurus students aspiring to get admission to highly reputed institutions would pay off.

Taurus Finance Today Today, there can be an unexpected increase in your expenditure to some extent, and as a result, you may have to face some problems with this account. There is a possibility of a loss of money, but at the same time, some monetary benefit can be accrued from unexpected sources.

Taurus Family Today There are indications of small misunderstandings leading to arguments at home. Avoid getting embroiled in a dispute that does not concern you today. Your mother's health may need additional care and attention. Do not depend on home cure alone. Seek medical opinion.

Taurus Career Today Today, working Taurus professionals are likely to perform well at work and consolidate their position. There are strong indications of receiving support and getting promotions as well. Those unemployed are likely to find a job in their desired field.

Taurus Health Today Health is likely to remain in top form if you make a conscious effort to be more disciplined. You will be more vigilant about what you eat and also take out time from a busy schedule to get back to physical training or some form of activity.

Taurus Love Life Today Some couples may take the next step in romance and get an opportunity to tie the knot. An ex is likely to reach out to you today to clear the air or apologize for the way they treated you. Reconciliation also is a possibility for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

