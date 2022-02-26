Panchang February 26: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 10:39 AM after which Ekadashi will start. Mula Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:32 AM, after which Purva Ashadha will start. Siddhi Yoga will be in effect upto 08:52 PM after which Vyatipata will start . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 10:3 PM, after which Bava upto 09:26 PM, Balava will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.
Sunrise: 06:50
Sunset: 18:19
Tithi: Krishna Dashami (upto 10:39 AM), Ekadashi
Nakshatra: Mula (upto 10:32 AM), Purva Ashadha
Yoga Siddhi (upto 08:52 PM), Vyatipata
Karana Vishti (upto 10:39 AM), Bava (upto 09:26 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:42 AM to 11:08 AM
Moon sign Sagittarius
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
