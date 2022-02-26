Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang February 26: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for February 26 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 10:39 AM after which Ekadashi will start.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 10:39 AM after which Ekadashi will start. Mula Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:32 AM, after which Purva Ashadha will start. Siddhi Yoga will be in effect upto 08:52 PM after which Vyatipata will start . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 10:3 PM, after which Bava upto 09:26 PM, Balava will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.

 

Sunrise: 06:50

 Sunset: 18:19

 Tithi: Krishna Dashami (upto 10:39 AM), Ekadashi

 Nakshatra: Mula (upto 10:32 AM), Purva Ashadha

 Yoga Siddhi (upto 08:52 PM), Vyatipata

Karana Vishti (upto 10:39 AM), Bava (upto 09:26 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:42 AM to 11:08 AM

Moon sign Sagittarius

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

