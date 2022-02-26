Panchang February 26: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha upto 10:39 AM after which Ekadashi will start. Mula Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:32 AM, after which Purva Ashadha will start. Siddhi Yoga will be in effect upto 08:52 PM after which Vyatipata will start . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 10:3 PM, after which Bava upto 09:26 PM, Balava will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.

Sunrise: 06:50

Sunset: 18:19

Tithi: Krishna Dashami (upto 10:39 AM), Ekadashi

Nakshatra: Mula (upto 10:32 AM), Purva Ashadha

Yoga Siddhi (upto 08:52 PM), Vyatipata

Karana Vishti (upto 10:39 AM), Bava (upto 09:26 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:42 AM to 11:08 AM

Moon sign Sagittarius

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477