Panchang November 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha until 08:25 AM after which Saptami will start. Uttara AshadhaNakshatra will be in effect up to 03:42 PM after which Shravana Ashadha. Shula Yoga to remain till 09:11 AM after which Ganda will start. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 08:25 AM, Garaja will cast its effect till 07:32 PM after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise 6:40 AM

Sunset 5:30 PM

Moonrise 12:22 PM

Moonset 10:56 PM

Tithi Shashthi (upto 08:25 AM), Saptami

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Uttara Ashadha (upto 03:42 PM), Shravana

Yoga Shula (upto 09:11 AM), Ganda

Karana Taitila (upto 08:25 AM), Garaja (upto 07:32 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:37 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:05 PM to 01:26 PM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

