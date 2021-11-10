Panchang November 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 10 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha until 08:25 AM after which Saptami will start. Uttara AshadhaNakshatra will be in effect up to 03:42 PM after which Shravana Ashadha. Shula Yoga to remain till 09:11 AM after which Ganda will start. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 08:25 AM, Garaja will cast its effect till 07:32 PM after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise 6:40 AM
Sunset 5:30 PM
Moonrise 12:22 PM
Moonset 10:56 PM
Tithi Shashthi (upto 08:25 AM), Saptami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Uttara Ashadha (upto 03:42 PM), Shravana
Yoga Shula (upto 09:11 AM), Ganda
Karana Taitila (upto 08:25 AM), Garaja (upto 07:32 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:37 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:05 PM to 01:26 PM
Moon sign Capricorn
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779