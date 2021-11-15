Panchang November 15: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 15 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect up to 06:09 PM after which Revati. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 07:17 PM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.
Sunrise 6:44 AM
Sunset 5:27 PM
Moonrise 3:24 PM
Moonset 03:50 AM (Nov 16)
Tithi Dwadashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Uttara Bhadrapada (upto 06:09 PM), Revati
Yoga Vajra
Karana Bava (upto 07:17 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:04 AM to 09:25 AM
Moon sign Pisces
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Leo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779