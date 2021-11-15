Panchang November 15: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect up to 06:09 PM after which Revati. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 07:17 PM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise 6:44 AM

Sunset 5:27 PM

Moonrise 3:24 PM

Moonset 03:50 AM (Nov 16)

Tithi Dwadashi

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Uttara Bhadrapada (upto 06:09 PM), Revati

Yoga Vajra

Karana Bava (upto 07:17 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:04 AM to 09:25 AM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

