Panchang November 15: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for November 15 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect up to 06:09 PM after which Revati. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 07:17 PM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

 

Sunrise 6:44 AM

Sunset 5:27 PM

Moonrise 3:24 PM

Moonset 03:50 AM (Nov 16)

Tithi Dwadashi

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Uttara Bhadrapada (upto 06:09 PM), Revati

Yoga Vajra

Karana Bava (upto 07:17 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:04 AM to 09:25 AM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

Monday, November 15, 2021
