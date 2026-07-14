As a child, you probably didn't think much about why certain places made you feel comfortable while others didn't. You simply followed your instincts. Maybe you wanted your bed in a particular spot, built a cozy fort in the corner of your room, or refused to sleep with the closet door open. Interestingly, many of these childhood habits closely align with ideas in Feng Shui.

7 childhood habits that were actually Feng Shui (Pinterest)

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While there's no scientific evidence that Feng Shui principles guided these habits, they do reflect a natural desire to feel safe, balanced, and comfortable in your space. Looking back, you may be surprised to see how many of your childhood instincts align with these traditional beliefs.

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1. You kept rearranging your bedroom furniture

Did you constantly move your bed or desk around until the room felt "just right"? In Feng Shui, placing your bed where you can comfortably see the door without being directly in line with it is known as the command position. Many children naturally prefer a spot where they feel secure and aware of what's happening around them.

2. You didn't like sleeping with the closet door open

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{{^usCountry}} If you insisted on closing the closet door before going to sleep, you weren't alone. Feng Shui suggests that keeping doors closed can help create a calmer, more peaceful environment by reducing visual clutter and promoting a sense of order. Whether you knew the reason or not, closing the door may have helped you feel more relaxed. 3. You made your bed every morning {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you insisted on closing the closet door before going to sleep, you weren't alone. Feng Shui suggests that keeping doors closed can help create a calmer, more peaceful environment by reducing visual clutter and promoting a sense of order. Whether you knew the reason or not, closing the door may have helped you feel more relaxed. 3. You made your bed every morning {{/usCountry}}

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For some children, making the bed was more than just a chore. It made the room feel neat and complete. In Feng Shui, your bed represents one of the most important areas of your home, and caring for it is believed to encourage a sense of balance and fresh energy as you begin the day.

4. You collected rocks, shells, or crystals

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Many children love bringing home small treasures from nature, whether it's a smooth pebble, a colorful shell, or a shiny crystal. In Feng Shui, keeping natural items around you is believed to create a stronger connection with nature and bring a sense of calm and balance.

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5. You always wanted a special corner

Whether it was a blanket fort, a reading nook, or a favorite spot by the window, having a space that felt completely your own was important. Feng Shui encourages creating peaceful, intentional spaces where you can relax, reflect, and feel safe.

6. You liked facing the door when you sat down

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Have you ever noticed that children often choose a seat where they can see who is coming and going? Feng Shui views this as another example of the command position, which is believed to create a greater sense of comfort and control within a space.

7. You kept a lucky object by your bed

A favorite stuffed toy, a lucky charm, or a meaningful keepsake on your nightstand may have offered more than emotional comfort. In Feng Shui, placing intentional objects in your personal space is thought to support positive energy and remind you of what matters most.

8. You disliked certain rooms in the house

There may have been rooms you avoided without really knowing why. Some Feng Shui practitioners believe that people, especially children, can be sensitive to a space's atmosphere and may naturally notice when an area feels heavy, quiet, or less welcoming.

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Sometimes, childhood habits are simply part of growing up. Yet many of these small instincts also echo ideas found in Feng Shui, showing how naturally people seek spaces that feel peaceful, comforting, and safe.

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Disclaimer: Feng Shui is a traditional practice based on cultural and spiritual beliefs and is not supported by scientific evidence. The ideas shared in this article are intended for personal interest and self-reflection rather than as proven facts.