As Interest in Feng Shui grows, an expert shares 16 habits that could help create a positive home

As more people explore wellness practices that go beyond meditation and mindfulness, Feng Shui is attracting attention for its focus on creating balance within the home. Rooted in ancient Chinese traditions, Feng Shui looks at how our surroundings may shape the way we feel and function each day.

Feng Shui tips for home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recently, in an Instagram post, Feng Shui expert Stephanie McConachy shared 16 simple habits that she says can help create a more welcoming and supportive living space.

Also Read This could be the best Feng Shui tip for the home, according to a Feng Shui master

The 16 Feng Shui habits Stephanie McConachy recommends

Start with your home's entrance

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Feng Shui principles, the front door plays an important role because it is seen as the main entry point to the home. McConachy recommends opening the front door every morning, cleaning the front door handle regularly, and fixing squeaky hinges. Small changes like these can help make a home feel more cared for and inviting. Clear clutter and unfinished tasks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Feng Shui principles, the front door plays an important role because it is seen as the main entry point to the home. McConachy recommends opening the front door every morning, cleaning the front door handle regularly, and fixing squeaky hinges. Small changes like these can help make a home feel more cared for and inviting. Clear clutter and unfinished tasks {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Many of McConachy's suggestions focus on dealing with things that are often overlooked. She advises replacing dead lightbulbs, throwing away old leftovers, and removing broken items from around the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many of McConachy's suggestions focus on dealing with things that are often overlooked. She advises replacing dead lightbulbs, throwing away old leftovers, and removing broken items from around the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also recommends keeping shoes outside the house when possible and removing knives from the benchtop to create a tidier environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also recommends keeping shoes outside the house when possible and removing knives from the benchtop to create a tidier environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read Your front door handle could be affecting your home’s energy, according to a Feng Shui expert Create a calmer bedroom {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Your front door handle could be affecting your home’s energy, according to a Feng Shui expert Create a calmer bedroom {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bedroom is often linked to rest and relaxation in Feng Shui. To make the space feel more peaceful, McConachy suggests clearing the bedside table and making the bed every morning.

She also recommends switching off bright overhead lights after sunset and choosing softer lighting in the evening.

Make everyday routines more intentional

Some of the habits are designed to bring more mindfulness into daily life. McConachy suggests saying good morning to your home, cleaning one surface before bed, and keeping the bathroom door closed.

Another tip is to sit facing the door while working, a position that Feng Shui practitioners often associate with awareness and comfort.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content from a social media post. Reader's discretion is advised.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON