Follow these Vastu Shastra remedies

Gaining popularity is not easy as it requires a person to have many humanitarian qualities. People put in their utmost efforts to make a mark in society. Vastu Shastra offers some easy measures to achieve popularity. Adopting these remedies will make you achieve a distinct status and prestige in society. Let's make ourselves knowledgeable with some of these measures.

Vastu Tips which can be immensely helpful to gain popularity

- Bringing positive changes in the energy in and around the house can lead to a higher standard of living.

- Worship Goddess Durga to gain popularity. Keep cloves, bangles, camphor, hibiscus flowers, vermilion and perfume at Goddess Durga's feet and meditate. Respect elders.

- Worship the Sun God to get a social reputation. Bow down to the Sun God and donate a piece of yellow cloth and red sandalwood.

- Always surround yourself with people full of positive energy. Put a vermilion tika before stepping out of the house.

- Shri Radha Krishna are considered an ocean of ultimate happiness and this is the reason why we should put their pictures in our home.

Following the tips as mentioned above increases happiness and prosperity in the house. It also brings good luck to all the members of the family. On Monday, make sure to look at yourself in the mirror before leaving the house. On Tuesday, eat some sweets before leaving the house. On Wednesday, step out after having a leaf of coriander.

On Thursday, put some mustard seeds in your mouth if you happen to be going out for some special work. On Friday, consume things made up of milk. If you are leaving for some work on Saturday then have clarified butter (Ghee) before leaving. If you are going out for some special work on a Sunday then make sure to keep a betel nut leaf with you.

The information given in the above article is based on religious beliefs, which has been presented keeping in mind the general public interest only.