How should a child’s room be according to vastu

Every parent wants to give the best to their children. They always desire that their children should be successful and make progress in life. However, there are times when kids have to face problems. In such a situation, if you want a bright future for your children and want to see them happy, then you should keep certain things in your child’s room. According to Vastu, following things are extremely auspicious. Let us find out what are the things that should be kept in the child’s room.

Bedroom

A child’s room direction should be northeast direction because this direction is related to intelligence, strength and power. Placing the bed in this direction keeps the children busy in their studies and they experience positive energy.

Study Table

Keep the study table at such a place in your child’s room that they should face North or East direction. This will help them achieve their goals and they will work accordingly.

Globe

If you want your child to be smart in studies then keep the globe in the North East direction. The placement of a globe in this direction helps in transmission of knowledge. This also helps the child to excel in studies and score good marks.

Photo Frame

Always keep the photo frame in the West direction in your child’s room because keeping the picture in this direction is considered auspicious, according to Vastu, and the child remains happy.

Usage of colours

Use such colours in your child’s room that make the child happy and the kid feel good. Green is considered the best colour for the child’s room. This colour symbolizes freshness, peace and progress. This colour sharpens the mind and keeps it refreshed.

Child’s bed

A child’s bed is not only meant for sleeping but on many occasions they do their homework or project on it. The bed should be laid in such a position that while sleeping the face should be either in South or East direction.

Points to keep in mind

Bathroom’s door should not be in front of the children's bed.

The mirror should not be in front of the child's bed.

The lighting used in your child’s room should neither be too bright nor too dim.

Never use electronic goods in your child’s room.

The furniture used in your child’s room should never be touching the walls. This stops the flow of positive energy in the room.