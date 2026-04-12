The environment of your home shapes how you feel, think, and move through your day. Some days, the energy feels light and easy. On others, everything seems heavy, like the air is stuck, your mind feels cluttered, and even simple tasks take more effort. It’s easy to assume something is wrong with you, but sometimes, it’s just your space asking for a reset.

How to shift the energy in your home in 7 days, according to a Feng Shui expert (Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Feng Shui expert Danijela, your environment is always communicating with your nervous system. When energy gets blocked or stagnant, it doesn’t just sit there; it slowly drains your clarity, creativity, and motivation. If you want to reset the energy in your space in just 7 days, here’s a simple and practical way to do it.

ALSO READ: 7 normal things you do at home that may be keeping you stuck, according to Feng Shui

Clear the entrance first

The front door is often seen as the main entry point for energy in your home. It’s where new opportunities, ideas, and fresh energy are believed to come in. When it’s cluttered with shoes, packages, or random items, it sends a subtle message that there is no space for anything new. Clear it out completely and even wipe the door handle; this small act creates a clean, welcoming entry point for better energy.

Open the windows every morning

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Even if it’s just for five minutes, let in some fresh air. Stale air tends to hold onto stagnant emotional energy. When you open your windows, you are not just ventilating your home; you are resetting its rhythm and allowing movement back into the space. Remove one ‘dead item’ per day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even if it’s just for five minutes, let in some fresh air. Stale air tends to hold onto stagnant emotional energy. When you open your windows, you are not just ventilating your home; you are resetting its rhythm and allowing movement back into the space. Remove one ‘dead item’ per day {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Look around your home and notice what feels lifeless: dead plants, broken objects, or things you don’t like but keep anyway. In Feng Shui, these items represent stuck or low energy. Removing just one each day creates a gradual but powerful shift toward vitality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Look around your home and notice what feels lifeless: dead plants, broken objects, or things you don’t like but keep anyway. In Feng Shui, these items represent stuck or low energy. Removing just one each day creates a gradual but powerful shift toward vitality. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Dream interpretation: An expert decodes what it means to dream about running in different situations Reset the kitchen counter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Dream interpretation: An expert decodes what it means to dream about running in different situations Reset the kitchen counter {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Your kitchen is deeply connected to nourishment and abundance. When your counter is cluttered, your mind often slips into a subtle sense of chaos or survival mode. Clearing and organizing this space helps your brain relax and feel supported.

Make the bed every morning

It’s a small habit, but it carries a lot of energy. Making your bed signals closure from the night and creates a sense of order. Your nervous system reads this as stability and safety, setting a calmer tone for the day.

Add one beautiful object you love

Energy is not just about removing things, but also about inviting what feels good. Add something that genuinely makes you happy, like fresh flowers, a candle, or a simple decorative piece. Beauty activates a sense of appreciation and warmth in your space.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Love may take an unexpected turn for these 5 zodiac signs in April 2026

Light something in the evening

Whether it’s a candle, a soft lamp, or warm lighting, bringing in fire energy at night adds a sense of life and presence. It creates a cozy atmosphere and signals your body to slow down and feel at ease.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Try this for seven days, and you may start noticing the difference. Because when your environment begins to flow, you naturally begin to flow with it.

Disclaimer: This content is for general lifestyle guidance and is not based on scientific advice.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON