Vastu Tips: Do this if you are working from home and are not motivated

In work from home environment , often the negative energy in a house can be overwhelming and can impact your mood.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Despite having the intention to work, many a time, one simply can't.(Unsplash)

In a work-from-home environment, sometimes the negative energy in a house can be overwhelming and can impact your mood. It can affect your mind and prevent you from being your most productive self.

Despite having the intention to work, many a time, one simply can't. There is a general gloom in the air of your house. Unnecessary tensions lurk in corners of the house. As a result, you are not able to work well.

Part of the reason may be due to work related stress or illness. However, at times it can also be due to the presence of negative energy in the house, usually called "Vastu Dosh". Infact, the positive and negative energy around us impacts our mind and brain, which determines how productive we are. A few easy measures mentioned in Vastu can fix the Vastu Dosh present in your house.

Remove old, useless things

If you are working in the office or at home, remove the old, useless things around you. This will help you maintain positive energy. Keeping your laptop or desktop towards the north can also be helpful.

Keep fragrant flowering plants nearby

Keep plants with fragrant flowers nearby and use incense sticks daily. Keeping an aquarium in the house is also considered auspicious.

Files need to be organized

Always keep your belongings organized. According to Vastu Shastra, having papers, files and other items scattered around you, on your desk etc. can spread negative energy around you.

Make adequate lighting arrangements

The area where you work should be adequately lit. Low light can be a reason for the spread of negative energy around you. Therefore, there should be a good arrangement of lighting in your work etc.

Feeding birds bring good luck

Keeping grains and water for the birds brings good luck and is helpful in your career progression. Do not place images of violent animals or pictures of despair like setting sun, sinking ship etc. around you.

Work facing north

Apart from this, you should always keep your face towards the east or in the north direction. This will keep your mind engaged in work and increase your efficiency.

(Disclaimer: The information and information given in this article is based on general information. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

