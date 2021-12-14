Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vastu tips for a happily married life

If we keep some of the Vastu tips in consideration, we will be able to make our married life happy and colourful again. 
Vastu tips would not only make the married life happy but there will be more mutual love between husband and wife. (AFP)(AFP)
In today’s changing times, everyone wishes for a happy married life and wants to spend the life with much laughter and happiness. However, in present times, it is not possible with every marriage. Suspicion, quarrels and lack of understanding give rise to disputes in a relationship which is harmful to a happy married life.

We put in a lot of effort to overcome this situation but do not get the desired results and the discord keeps on increasing with each passing day. If we keep some of the Vastu tips in consideration, we will be able to make our married life happy and colourful again. Vastu tips would not only make the married life happy but there will be more mutual love between husband and wife.

Let us find out the tips that can make married life happy.

Bedroom Window

There should be a window in the bedroom as it reduces the stress between the couple and there will be mutual love in the relationship.

Mirror

Keeping a mirror in the bedroom is considered good and correct according to Vastu. This reduces the rift between husband and wife and the love grows between them.

Love bird

Keep the picture of love birds in your bedroom as it will make you feel the love for each other. They are the symbol of love and there will always be love between the couple.

Distance from the electronic goods

Never keep an electronic device in the bedroom as it reduces the positive energy, according to Vastu, and it influences your relationship.

Do not keep a thorny flower

Never keep a withered and thorny flower in your bedroom. This increases the stress between husband and wife.

Correct posture of sleeping

Wife should always sleep to the left of her husband and they should use a single big pillow. This increases the mutual love between them.

Use of correct colours

The colour of the room where husband and wife sleep should be light pink or light green. Never use any dark colour. Light pink and light green colours are considered to be pleasant and the colours help in reducing the stress and bring the partners close.

Do not put the picture of Gods or Goddesses in the bedroom

Do not put the picture of Gods or Goddesses in the room where husband and wife sleep. The couple should put a large picture of flowing water towards their feet. The flowing water is a symbol of love.

Keep Money plant

According to Vastu, keeping a money plant is believed to be auspicious as it symbolizes Venus. It makes the relationship of husband and wife sweet and the love in between them grows.

