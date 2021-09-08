Vastu Tips: These mistakes lead to loss of wealth in the house

Everyone works hard to get rich but sometimes even that doesn't result in financial gains. According to Vastu Shastra, loss of wealth happens due to certain mistakes that may have happened while constructing the house and can affect peace and prosperity. Due to these mistakes, one often unwillingly welcomes negativity in the house that ends up hindering progress. Let’s unravel the mistakes that cause loss of wealth.

Stopped clock in the house

According to Vastu Shastra, a stopped wall clock brings negativity therefore one should not keep a broken clock in the house. So if you have a stopped clock, then either fix it immediately or remove it from the house. At times we just get too lazy to care about a table clock that may have stopped and if you are one of those, it’s time to act now.

Dead plants at home

According to Vastu Shastra, one should not keep dead plants in the house. Because of dead plants, the healthy environment of the house gets disturbed. So if you want to keep plants at home make sure to take care of them, water them regularly as their prosperity would lead to your wellbeing.

Be careful of water wastage

At times there is unnecessary water wastage in the house, for instance, water continuously dripping from the tap, pipe leakage or even an overflowing tank. According to Vastu Shastra, this is inauspicious and only leads to negative energy and outflow of wealth.

Keep the house clean

According to Vastu Shastra, lack of cleanliness also leads to loss of wealth. Clutter in the house does not allow free flow of positive energy.

Disclaimer:

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice