What do the 7 horses of Surya Dev symbolise? Here’s what spiritual beliefs say

The seven-horse running painting is one that many people have seen in temples, bedrooms, and spiritual spaces. For some, it is connected to Vastu and prosperity, while for others, it represents energy, movement, and success.

The seven horses running in the field.

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But beyond religious symbolism, the seven horses are also believed to reflect deeper ideas about life, discipline, and inner growth.

Why are there seven horses in Surya Dev’s chariot?

In Hindu traditions, Surya Dev is shown riding a chariot driven by seven horses. Spiritually, these horses are often connected with the seven colours of light, the seven chakras, and the continuous movement of life.

The symbolism is closely tied to balance, energy, and forward motion.

The Sun itself is seen as a symbol of clarity, strength, vitality, and higher awareness. The horses represent the force that keeps life moving ahead.

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What do the seven horses symbolize spiritually?

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{{^usCountry}} The seven horses are commonly associated with qualities such as strength, discipline, focus, confidence, wisdom, and growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seven horses are commonly associated with qualities such as strength, discipline, focus, confidence, wisdom, and growth. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vastu experts say they remind people that life should keep moving forward rather than remain stuck in fear, negativity, or self-doubt. The symbolism is not just about material success, but also about inner stability and mental clarity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vastu experts say they remind people that life should keep moving forward rather than remain stuck in fear, negativity, or self-doubt. The symbolism is not just about material success, but also about inner stability and mental clarity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read These are not just astrology events, but a key to transform your life”, says a Vedic astrologer Why are 7 horse paintings connected with success and positivity? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read These are not just astrology events, but a key to transform your life”, says a Vedic astrologer Why are 7 horse paintings connected with success and positivity? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many people keep paintings of seven running horses in homes or workplaces because they are believed to represent momentum, progress, and achievement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people keep paintings of seven running horses in homes or workplaces because they are believed to represent momentum, progress, and achievement. {{/usCountry}}

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According to spiritual beliefs, running horses symbolize movement and action. Seven horses together symbolise balanced energy and continuous growth. This is why such paintings are often linked with career growth, financial progress, and a positive environment.

Can spiritual symbols affect the mind?

Spiritual symbols often influence emotions and mindset more deeply than people realise.

Images connected with light, movement, and positivity can create a psychological sense of motivation and hope. In many traditions, the Sun is viewed as the remover of darkness and negativity.

Because of this, symbols associated with Surya Dev are often used as reminders to stay disciplined, focused, and mentally strong during difficult phases of life.

What is the deeper meaning behind the seven horses?

The deeper meaning behind the seven horses is not just about attracting wealth or luck.

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The symbolism encourages people to move through life with awareness, confidence, and direction instead of getting emotionally stuck. The Sun represents light and higher consciousness, while the horses represent the energy needed to keep progressing toward that light.

Disclaimer: The ideas shared in this article are based on spiritual beliefs and traditional practices. They are meant only for general information to readers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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