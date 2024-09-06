Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 06, 2024 predicts a good news in the family

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome the troubles today Have a great romantic life sans troubles. Look for more opportunities to prove the professional mettle. Your financial status does not permit crucial decisions. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 6, 2024: A day ripe for tackling intricate projects, as clarity and diligence align to favor Virgo’s natural tendencies.

The relationship will be robust today. You will see no major issue in the professional life. Handle health carefully. You should also be careful in financial affairs.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. There will be passionate moments in the love affair. The second part of the day is good to spend time together. A weekend trip to a hill station or a beachside can strengthen the bonding. You should avoid unpleasant discussions today which may impact your relationship. Always show affection and this will help you strengthen the bonding. Some married females will also get conceived today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You may receive cooperation from junior-level team members but that may not be sufficient to deliver good output. Stay away from office politics and pay more attention to details that can help you deliver non-compromised results. If you’ve got a job interview scheduled, attend it with confidence to receive the offer letter. Some businessmen will see opportunities to expand the trade to new territories and this will also have the blessings of partners.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there in the first part of the day and this can have an impact on the routine life. Do not overspend on luxury items and avoid crucial monetary decisions. Your siblings will financially help you and your spouse will also be supportive. Some traders will be successful in clearing all pending dues. Do not lend a big amount to someone as you may have trouble in getting it back.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You are today fortunate to be healthy. No major illness will trouble you. Start the day with mild exercise. You may walk for about 20 minutes or even do yoga or meditation. Those who have cardiac issues must not lift heavy objects. Those with nerve and acidity issues need to be extremely cautious. Some children will also develop viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)