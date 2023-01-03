Virgo Horoscope Today, January 3, 2023: Avoid traveling unless urgent

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

It could turn out to be the best time to spend with your family. Daily Astrological Prediction says, if you’re holding on to any secret or an upcoming important event in your life, today could prove to be the most suitable day to let your family know about it. Try to avoid any sort of traveling unless it is extremely urgent. Do not hesitate to spend your money on investments. Real estate could be ready to welcome you with the arms wide open. Whereas at work or school, the Virgo natives ought not to achieve exceptionally, or face new challenges. Single Virgos have a fair chance at finding someone special. Couples are advised to go with the flow and let romance take over. Overall, a good day for the natives of Virgo but it is always recommended to be careful with your actions.

Virgo Finance Today

Do not hesitate to take risks if you seek major profits in future. Your assets shall provide you with some decent profits. It is suggested to spend money in real estate.

Virgo Family Today

Your family would help you feel livelier and more energetic. Share your feelings and speak your heart out before them. Having a relaxed mind and happy heart would follow.

Virgo Career Today

Expecting anything extraordinary to happen might lead to disappointment. Simply focus on your work and float with the stream. Virgo students might not feel like studying today but remember, consistency is the key.

Virgo Health Today

Morning might start with laziness . Exercise and a nourishing breakfast will help you feel energized and support you throughout the day. Prefer not to consume junk, rather have light homemade meals.

Virgo Love Life Today

Seems like a long time that you showed how much you admire your spouse, don’t miss that today. Single Virgos try a little more to get the attention of the person you have fallen for. No wonder they see your efforts and things fall in place.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

