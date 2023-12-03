Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Dec 3-9, 2023 predicts new beginnings

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, New Directions: Venturing Out into the Unknown!

Aquarians, this week is about fresh starts, seeking out new opportunities, and bravely venturing into the unfamiliar. Prepare for exciting challenges, enriching relationships and financial surprises. Don't forget to take care of your health amidst this rush of change!

Aquarians, brace yourselves for a week of potential transformations! The stars align in your favor as opportunities are presented left, right, and center, compelling you to rethink and recalibrate your future. While romance fills the air in your love life, with possible budding relationships or a deepening connection with your current partner, career and financial aspects also bear positive fruit.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

If you are single, don't be surprised if you find yourself with an admirer or two. It's your charm and originality that draw people towards you. This week's cosmic configuration seems to intensify these traits, enhancing your magnetism. So why not take advantage and go on a date? On the other hand, those already in relationships might find the bond deepening.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

When it comes to work, dear Aquarians, you're all set to wow your colleagues and superiors alike! With your creative energy and out-of-the-box ideas, expect a significant upturn in your career graph. This might even open doors for you in unexpected quarters. It’s time to shake things up at work, brainstorm on novel projects, and foster a conducive environment.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, this week looks quite promising. It might just be time for some of those monetary investments you've been considering to finally take shape. However, as the adventurous Aquarian you are, impulse buys and risks could tempt you. The trick here is to strike a balance. opt for secure investments that provide a safety net but don’t shy away from high reward prospects, after proper analysis, of course.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Health-wise, Aquarians, you might need to pause and listen to your body this week. Amidst the swirl of exciting happenings, it is crucial to maintain your well-being. Don't take stress and ensure you're getting enough sleep. With potential changes in your career or personal life, the accompanying tension could result in some health setbacks. Include a workout routine in your day, be it yoga or jogging or even dance classes. Besides physical activities, maintain a balanced diet.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

