Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts health problems in seniors

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, While you’ve talent, why not display it?

Have a productive and creative week in terms of love and job. Be careful while making financial decisions as minor issues exist. Health is also a concern.

Propose this week to receive a good response. Professionally, all challenges will be resolved. Minor financial issues demand smart money plans and health is also a concern this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Have a great week in terms of love. As you will settle all existing troubles, you will spend some memorable moments with your partner. Plan a vacation to a hill station or to the beach side. Give surprise presents to strengthen the bonding. This week is also good to propose as the response will be positive. Some Gemini females will get proposals from unexpected persons. There will also be a reunion of old lovers who got separated due to differences of opinion.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will be at your side this week. No major challenge will come up but new opportunities to relocate abroad will knock on the door. This will be more visible in the lives of IT professionals, civil engineers, copy designers, and healthcare professionals. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Minor financial issues in the first part of the week may stop you from making major financial decisions. However, the troubles will be resolved as the week progresses. You are good to invest in the stock market or in mutual funds. Some Gemini female natives will inherit a part of the family property. Seniors may consider dividing the wealth among children. You may also consider repairing the home or purchasing luxury items including gold.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Though minor ailments related to cough and virus may be there, you will be perfectly healthy this week. Senior Pisces natives may suffer from hypertension and lung-related issues and consulting a doctor is important. Ensure your menu is free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. Make exercise a part of the routine. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

