Weekly Horoscope Gemini, November 12-18, 2023 predicts unexpected news

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Journey Towards Delights and High Flights

This week brings joy and unexpected encounters for the agile Gemini. New insights, communication streaks and love engagements are set to offer interesting twists to your weekly plot.

Under this dual reign of planets, your interpersonal skills come to the fore. Expect your mobile phone to ring non-stop as opportunities for both professional and personal growth loom large. Your creative juices are also at an all-time high. Expect a tidal wave of innovation and a flurry of ideas to navigate the otherwise chaotic winds of change. However, this flood of inspirations demands diligence; guard against the whimsical flippancy your star-sign is notorious for!

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week:

This week ushers in a spectrum of love interests as Venus adorns your planetary system. Potential love partners will be attracted to your enigmatic charm like moths to a flame. In a relationship already? Sparkles of adventure are due to ignite your partnership to a new exciting level. Venus is working overtime to deepen your existing connections. Despite the romance overdose, keep an eye open for misunderstandings.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week:

Your intellectual curiosity will find numerous doors opening up. With your ruling planet, Mercury showering divine blessings, you may also get involved in work that aligns perfectly with your inquisitive nature. Potential for growth, in leaps and bounds, is crystal clear. But beware, dear Gemini, do not let opportunities slip through the cracks by procrastinating or being inconsistent. This is your golden chance, seize it!

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week:

Big dreams often require substantial investment. It seems the Universe has taken a hint and intends to play generous this week. Jupiter and Venus co-ordinating efforts make your wallet a little fatter than usual. Income inflow from various sources look promising. You are a savvy saver, no doubt. But here's a piece of advice - the right investment can be an amazing wealth booster. Harness your wisdom before making monetary decisions!

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week:

This week you need to rein in your adventurous nature and show some TLC to your body. While you immerse yourself in mind marathons, make sure your body does not feel left out. Balancing physical activities with brainy challenges can help keep that mental stress in check. Put your well-being first, even the sky won’t seem the limit after that!

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

