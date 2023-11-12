All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 12, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

If you invest now, chances of multiplying your money seems bright, so be on the lookout for some good options. You will need to be firm with a family youngster and not let him or her dictate terms. Some of you may have to work from home on something really important today. Expect a helping hand from someone on the family front in organising a function or party. A vacation is likely to materialise for some and may prove quite exciting.

Love Focus: Differences cropping up in a relationship need to be sorted out urgently.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Eating right will help you steer clear of digestive ailments. There is no getting away from responsibilities, either at home or at work. Those freelancing, may get to hear of new long term paying projects. Planning a vacation is on the cards for some. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you time for rest and relaxation. You will manage to take all the necessary steps for acquiring a prime property.

Love Focus: Implementing new ideas on the romantic front is likely to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Some crucial decisions may have to be taken on the business front today. Organising a function or some event may drain your energy and keep you on the edge, but you will manage it well. You will manage to keep yourself in perfect health. Homemakers may be busy redoing the house. An exciting time is foreseen for those setting out on an overseas trip.

Love Focus: You will need to be completely honest in your romantic relationship, if you want it to be long-term.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

A professional problem can keep some of you occupied. Some of you may avail the chance to celebrate a family event. A little gift from someone close to you is likely to make your day. You are likely to get your money’s worth in a transaction. There is no point in putting unnecessary pressure on someone, as he or she is not likely to yield. Those thinking of a short vacation will find the change most exhilarating.

Love Focus: Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Something included in your diet will prove beneficial for health. A big surprise awaits you on the family front. Spotlight will be on you on the academic front by virtue of your performance. The person you had lent money to will promptly return the same. Professionals may need to boost their business. Those going for a long drive are in for an enjoyable time. This is one of your luckiest days in which you are poised to achieve the unachievable!

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures will get a positive response and keep you upbeat!

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

An advice will prove most beneficial for your health. Things look up on the financial front, but remain conservative in your spending. A distant relative you are fond of is likely to visit you soon. You remain socially active and help people around. Professional expectations may require you to work at the last minute. If owning property is on your mind, a good bargain is waiting in the wings.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are set to enjoy a good movie or a book together with partner.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Things begin to shape up on the business front, as you train your focus on it. A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. A vacation may become an instant hit with the family. Put in efforts on the academic front. You will be able to avoid seasonal ailments by taking all precautions. Spending time with your near and dear ones is possible today.

Love Focus: The lover in you is likely to charm someone to bits and make it a day to remember!

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Rewarding someone for his or her good work is in order to keep their morale high. Your initiative is likely to turn a loss making venture into a profitable one. Daily exercise routine will ensure your fitness level. Doing your own thing at home without interruptions seems difficult today, so plan an alternative venue. A close friend is likely to give you good advice.

Love Focus: Much bliss is in store for the newlyweds and young couples on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Promising opportunities open up for those wanting to switch jobs. Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. Today, you get to spend time with partner and enjoy a spot of togetherness. Remain contented with your lot to attain peace of mind. Health remains satisfactory. An outing with friends and family is in the pipeline for some.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover proves most fulfilling.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

void interacting with those who only gossip about your work place; it may put you in a bad light. Those travelling out of town need to keep alert. It’s a good day to apply for jobs you really want to be in. Financially this may not be the best of the days, but better days are sure to follow. Those feeling a bit low today will find the family supportive.

Love Focus: Romance may be your focus today, so expect an immensely fulfilling time with lover.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Some sort of internal or external motivation may be required to clear your path on the career front. Taking up a sporting discipline may become your key to good health. Improved earning can be expected by some. Partner will be most supportive in bringing about the required changes on the home front. Arrival of someone close will help in removing differences in a joint family. You will get help and resources for undertaking an important event on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone you desire will take the initiative of spending time with you on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

A healthy bank balance will allow you to go in for purchase of a major item. An exciting journey may beckon some. A lifestyle change will prove a boon for your health. A little convincing is all that is needed to persuade a senior to include your ideas in a project. Playing the good host at a party organised by you is possible.

Love Focus: You and lover will remain on the same frequency to enjoy time together.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

