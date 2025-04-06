Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Leo, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts minor challenges at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 06, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. You should also be ready to travel for job reasons his week.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person of integrity

Stay happy in the relationship and ensure you share all emotions, both good and bad. Professionally you are good and wealth will also pour in this week.

Leo Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: A romantic dinner is a good way to resolve minor disagreements.
Leo Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: A romantic dinner is a good way to resolve minor disagreements.

Do not let egos play spoilsport in the love affair. Continue giving the best results at the workplace. You may also handle wealth diligently. Health is also good this week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Do not hesitate to express your feelings while spending time with your lover. Be sincere about your relationship and do not get into any outside hookups that may damage your current love affair. Some love affairs will take a positive turn with the backing of parents. You may also get opportunities to reconcile with the ex-lover. A romantic dinner is a good way to resolve minor disagreements. Some married natives will also develop issues with the parents of the spouse.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Keep your connections at a professional level intact and this will help you in crucial hours. IT, healthcare, hospitality, and animation professionals may see opportunities to work abroad. Avoid office gossip and take steps to resolve minor challenges that may pop up by the middle of the week. You should also be ready to travel for job reasons his week. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. You will also come across job opportunities from foreign countries.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Money will come in and you will be good to make vital financial decisions. Some females will settle the financial disputes within the family. The second part of the week is good for investing in stock, trade, and speculative business. Consider buying a new car. You may also require financially helping a friend. You may try the fortune in real estate and seniors can even consider diving wealth among children.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issues will come up. However, some females will develop gynecological issues and migraine. The second part of the week is good to schedule a medical surgery. You should not miss medicines and seniors need to be careful while taking part in adventurous activities as a part of a vacation.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
