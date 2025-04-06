Weekly Horoscope Leo, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts minor challenges at work
Leo Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. You should also be ready to travel for job reasons his week.
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person of integrity
Stay happy in the relationship and ensure you share all emotions, both good and bad. Professionally you are good and wealth will also pour in this week.
Do not let egos play spoilsport in the love affair. Continue giving the best results at the workplace. You may also handle wealth diligently. Health is also good this week.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Do not hesitate to express your feelings while spending time with your lover. Be sincere about your relationship and do not get into any outside hookups that may damage your current love affair. Some love affairs will take a positive turn with the backing of parents. You may also get opportunities to reconcile with the ex-lover. A romantic dinner is a good way to resolve minor disagreements. Some married natives will also develop issues with the parents of the spouse.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Keep your connections at a professional level intact and this will help you in crucial hours. IT, healthcare, hospitality, and animation professionals may see opportunities to work abroad. Avoid office gossip and take steps to resolve minor challenges that may pop up by the middle of the week. You should also be ready to travel for job reasons his week. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. You will also come across job opportunities from foreign countries.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Money will come in and you will be good to make vital financial decisions. Some females will settle the financial disputes within the family. The second part of the week is good for investing in stock, trade, and speculative business. Consider buying a new car. You may also require financially helping a friend. You may try the fortune in real estate and seniors can even consider diving wealth among children.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
No major health issues will come up. However, some females will develop gynecological issues and migraine. The second part of the week is good to schedule a medical surgery. You should not miss medicines and seniors need to be careful while taking part in adventurous activities as a part of a vacation.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
