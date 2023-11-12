Weekly Horoscope Virgo, November 12-18, 2023 predicts health issues disputes

23rd August to 22nd September

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Star Trails Intertwine – Unleashing the Pragmatic Dreamer!

Virgos, prepare for a cosmic brew as this week invites you to traverse paths unknown. Focused planning intertwines with random possibilities, while keeping that earthy practicality at your core.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For our dutiful Virgo, the innate pragmatism acts as a bulwark in this whirlwind of surprises. Flexibility will be your strongest ally as change might occur at the drop of a hat, and you could find your otherwise stable plans scrambling for footholds. Instead of letting the uncertainty shake you, enjoy the exciting serendipity it brings.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week:

Though the change may be disconcerting initially, bask in the uniqueness of this experience. Trust your intuition to guide you. Single Virgos might stumble upon a seemingly impractical choice. Here's a spoiler – nothing in love is impractical if it makes your heart flutter. For committed ones, plan an impromptu adventure or two. Reignite the spark with something thrilling.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The week carries a cascade of changes on the professional front for the reliable Virgos. From fresh opportunities to shift in projects, anticipate unexpected developments. Utilize this cosmic turmoil to advance in the job sphere. If an opportunity aligns with your skills and passion but lacks the usual pragmatic vibe, give it a chance anyway.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week:

Unpredictability can often act as a money multiplier, dear Virgo! Re-evaluate your financial planning. Keep an open mind towards investment opportunities that you usually steer clear from. Dive into researching unorthodox money-making avenues, real estate, stocks, crypto, or more. Avoid undue expenses and practice mindful spending. However, also cherish the power of philanthropy.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week:

Expect some tumbles and jumbles on the health frontier, dear Virgos. While routine and predictability usually reign supreme in your world, they might decide to take a back seat this week. Maintain a proactive approach towards fitness, while keeping flexibility at the helm. Dabble in new forms of exercise. Sign up for that yoga class you always fancied, try your hand at kickboxing or enjoy a soothing swim.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON