Weekly Panchanga from October 20-26, 2023: Dussehra, Planetary Transits, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, we continue to celebrate Navratras, which is a special and auspicious time. It's a festival that lasts for nine days and will lead to Dussehra, a festival that represents the triumph of good over bad. Even though there aren't any important movements of planets in the zodiac, this week is still a good time for buying and selling property and vehicles because there are auspicious muhuratas available for these activities. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on October 20 (06:25 AM to 06:25 AM, Oct 21) and October 26 (06:28 AM to 11:27 AM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on October 22 (06:44 PM to 07:58 PM), October 23 (05:44 PM to 06:27 AM, Oct 24) and October 25 (06:28 AM to 12:32 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Mercury at a deep conjunction of zero degrees on October 20 (Friday) at 11:04 AM

Venus and Jupiter in a favourable trine angle of 120 degrees on October 22 (Sunday) at 9:59 AM

Mercury and Saturn in a favourable trine angle of 120 degrees on October 22 (Sunday) at 9:40 PM

Mercury enters Swati Nakshatra on October 23 (Monday) at 12:46 AM

Sun enters Swati Nakshatra on October 24 (Tuesday) at 6:38 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Saraswati Avahan (Friday, October 20): Saraswati Avahan is a time for reflection and renewal. It is a time to focus on our goals and aspirations and to ask Saraswati for her help in achieving them.

Saraswati Avahan is a time for reflection and renewal. It is a time to focus on our goals and aspirations and to ask Saraswati for her help in achieving them. Durga Ashtami (Sunday, October 22): It is the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Navratri. It is a day of great importance to Hindus, as it is the day when the goddess Durga is believed to have slain the demon Mahishasura. On Durga Ashtami, devotees typically wake up early in the morning and bathe. They then clean and decorate their homes and temples. They also prepare offerings for Durga, such as flowers, sweets, and incense.

It is the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Navratri. It is a day of great importance to Hindus, as it is the day when the goddess Durga is believed to have slain the demon Mahishasura. On Durga Ashtami, devotees typically wake up early in the morning and bathe. They then clean and decorate their homes and temples. They also prepare offerings for Durga, such as flowers, sweets, and incense. Maha Navami (Monday, October 23): This is a significant Hindu festival that marks the ninth day of the Navaratri festival. It is the culmination of the nine-day Navaratri festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the various forms of the Goddess Durga. It is believed that any new undertaking on this day is likely to receive the blessings of the goddess and be successful.

This is a significant Hindu festival that marks the ninth day of the Navaratri festival. It is the culmination of the nine-day Navaratri festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the various forms of the Goddess Durga. It is believed that any new undertaking on this day is likely to receive the blessings of the goddess and be successful. Vijayadashami (Tuesday, October 24): Also known as Dussehra, it is a Hindu festival celebrated on the tenth day of the lunar month Ashvin. It marks the victory of good over evil, of light over darkness, and of knowledge over ignorance. Vijayadashami is also a time to celebrate the harvest and the coming of winter. In many parts of India, people decorate their homes and businesses with rangolis, colourful rice flour patterns. They also light bonfires to symbolise the destruction of evil.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 20: 10:40 AM to 12:06 PM

October 21: 09:15 AM to 10:40 AM

09:15 AM to 10:40 AM October 22: 04:20 PM to 05:45 PM

04:20 PM to 05:45 PM October 23: 07:51 AM to 09:16 AM

07:51 AM to 09:16 AM October 24: 02:54 PM to 04:19 PM

02:54 PM to 04:19 PM October 25: 12:05 PM to 01:29 PM

12:05 PM to 01:29 PM October 26: 01:29 PM to 02:53 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

