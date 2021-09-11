Astrological Tips To Increase Wealth And Abundance During Ganesh Chaturthi

In Indian culture, Lord Ganesha is considered to be the remover of all obstacles in our life. Before venturing into anything new, be it a new house, new office, new business or embarking on a new journey, we seek Ganesha’s blessings.

Ganesha is also considered as the epitome of knowledge and wisdom. Due to this, he has special significance in astrology. Through astrology, lord Ganesha guides us with a bright light (jyoti) and shows us the right path with the help of the planets. Lord Ganesha has an in-depth connection with Ketu, the planet of moksha. One of the nakshatras of Ketu is Magha which relates to our ancestors. Hence, Ganesha is also related to our Pitrs (ancestors). That is why completion of Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha (the time when we honour our ancestors).

Lord Ganesha is also related to Mercury – the planet for intelligence, brilliance and business. The planet that gives financial prosperity is Jupiter, which is also closely related to Lord Ganesha. This is why it has been said that praying to lord Ganesha or Vinayaka strengthens the weak planets and nullifies the effects of bad doshas in our life.

Our attitude towards wealth

Lord Ganesha’s relation with Lord Kubera (the God of wealth) is well known. Ganesha taught a lesson to Kubera – who was intoxicated by money, power and ego - by eating up all the food that was available at Kubera’s palace thereby leaving nothing for the guests. This incident opened the eyes of Kubera and he changed his perspective towards money.

This story serves as a reminder to all of us as well. We must create wealth only to create value, and not to satisfy our ego. Further, our value system should define how we can add value to others life rather than just earning money. We need to build on that. Once we focus on a more evolved thinking, then money will follow.

Remedies for a better financial life

Lord Ganesha can be worshipped in different forms and ways to bring financial stability in our life. Offering a small axe (farsa) to Ganpati on any Chaturthi or Wednesday gives us victory over enemies and matters relating to litigation.

To improve career stability, one needs to purify root of ashwagandha plant by chanting Ganesha Sahastranaam and wear this root in a grey color thread around the neck on any Wednesday or the day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

If you are facing severe debt issues, then it would be advisable to establish a crystal Ganpati on a Chaturthi or during the days of the Ganesha utsav. Then bathe Ganpati in milk every day and offer ‘durva’ grass. To improve overall prosperity in our life, one should light a ghee candle (diya) every day and chant Ganesha mantra or recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON