Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Oct 20

Today, Moon will be placed in Pisces sign till 2:02 pm, after which it will move to Aries. It will be positioned in Revati nakshatra (ruled by Mercury) upto 2:02 pm and in Ashwini (ruled by Ketu) post that. Purnima tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation which is considered highly auspicious for initiating any new work.

Aries, Taurus, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius moon sign people should go all out and use the day as per their plan.

Those of you with Gemini, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn moon sign will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those with Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces moon sign should practice restraint and avoid embarking on any new project today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 7 am to 9 am or 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 4:17 pm to 5:41 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 12:05 pm to 1:25 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 2:53 pm to 4:17 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 12:04 pm to 1:29 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 1:50 pm to 2:45 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 10:45 am to 12 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

