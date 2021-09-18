Pitru Paksha 2021: How to get rid of your financial woes

Pitru Paksha 2021 is beginning from 20 September and will end on 6 October. Every year, Pitru Paksha begins after the Full Moon day (Purnima tithi) in Bhadrapada month and ends on Amavasya tithi. During this fortnight, rituals like Tarpan and Shradh are performed to pay tribute to the deceased ancestors. It is believed that the unhappy souls of the deceased return to the Earth during this period to see their family members. To ensure they attain Moksha, Pind Daan is performed.

The Pitru Paksha is also a significant period for people with Pitru Dosha or the curse of the forefathers. In vedic astrology, Pitru Dosha or karmic debt is signified by the association or affliction of Sun or Moon with Rahu and Ketu. Ketu is the planet for attaining moksha, but when it connects with our soul (Sun) and mind (Moon), it shows a cycle of unfulfilled karmas across generations. This becomes more pronounced when this combination takes places in the house of destiny (Bhagya Sthaan).

Financial impact of Pitru Dosha

The presence of Pitru Dosha is a sign of unfulfilled desires or karmas which one must fulfil in this birth to reset the karmic cycle within a lineage. Those affected by this dosha invariably find themselves surrounded with problems over which they have little control. Such people regularly remain under debt and are unable to clear the debt inspite of all their efforts.

It is also seen that spending or expenditure is mostly on health issues of their near and dear ones. At the same time, a person is not able to achieve stability in career and income, which leads to scarcity.

Remedies to get rid of Pitru Dosha

Pitru Dosha continues until karmic debts are cleared either by suffering or by performing good deeds. This is like how a child inherits the assets and liabilities of his forefathers, the results of past karmas are also passed on to the descendants.

Apart from performing Pind Daan or Tarpan on the tithi of death of the ancestor, appeasing deity of the relevant planet causing Pitra Dosha in the horoscope of a person is must to get rid of the problems. Pitra Dosha is reflected in our horoscope when ninth house is under influence of malefics planets. Here, remedy for the Bhagya Swami or lord of ninth house should be performed to make it free from any afflictions.

One must respect the elders in the family and take their blessings to strengthen the position of Sun. Water should be offered to Surya daily while chanting gayatri mantra. Worshipping lord Vishnu and giving unconditional love and services to parents is the most effective way to come out from the adverse effects of Pitru Dosha.

